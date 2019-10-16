Shiv Sena MP campaigning in Osmanabad attacked by knife-wielding youth

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad Omprakash Nimbalkar was attacked on Wednesday by a youth carrying a knife. On the pretext of shaking hands with Nimbalkar, the 20-year-old attacked the Sena leader near the village of Naigaon Padoli. The accused was arrested but later escaped from police custody. Nimbalkar sustained minor injuries.

The accused, identified as Ajinkya Tekale, had attacked the MP when the latter had gotten down from his car to address a rally in the village. Nimbalkar was accompanied by Kailash Patil, the Shiv Sena candidate contesting the Maharashtra Assembly polls from the constituency, and his bodyguard.

Maharashtra goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. The Sena and the BJP, which are contesting the polls in an alliance, will contest on 124 and 164 seats respectively.