No one to lead from front, Congress’ state unit faces rudderless campaign

As senior politicians across the state get into poll battle mode, the state unit of the Congress is growing increasingly concerned as no senior leader of the party seems to be leading from the front in the campaign, even though the Assembly election is less than a month away.

“There is no senior leader to motivate or energise party workers,” said a Congress leader.

The BJP’s state unit, meanwhile, has managed to get most of its senior leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and executive president J P Nadda — to come to the state and urge party workers to put in their best efforts to retain power.

Even the state leadership, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil and other senior leaders, has been actively involved in preparing for the elections. In an effort to reach out to the public and convey the message of the government’s “achievements”, Fadnavis recently undertook a massive Mahajanadesh Yatra across 142 constituencies in the state.

While the BJP has performed well in multiple elections — Lok Sabha, state and civic — in the last five years, senior BJP leaders have warned party workers not to get complacent and work hard.

Similarly, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has been holding meetings with party workers to prepare a final poll strategy, while his son and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also toured the state and drew hundreds to his rallies and public meetings.

“Senior BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have been preparing for the assembly elections long before the poll dates were declared. The Prime Minister and other national leaders have already held rallies in the state,” said a Congress leader.

The Congress’ alliance partner, NCP, however, has not let its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the exodus of senior leaders to dampen the spirit of party workers. In fact, the party has been making concerted efforts to regain the confidence of voters.

To counter the CM’s yatra, the NCP had undertaken its own version of it, a Shivswarajya Yatra led by party MP Amol Kolhe, senior leaders Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil, among others. The yatra sought to highlight the “failures” of the BJP-Sena government in the last five years.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, 79, has also been travelling across the state, meeting party workers and bolstering their confidence to take on the ruling alliance in the assembly elections.

The Congress hasn’t learnt any lessons from its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, rued a local party leader. “There is no senior leader in the party who has been preparing for a state-wide campaign, encouraging party workers or trying to boost their morale,” he added.

While senior state leaders like Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan are busy trying to ensure a win in their own constituencies, newly-appointed state chief Balasaheb Thorat is yet to establish his hold on the party’s affairs in the state, said the Congress leader.

This left the party unit in the state quite rudderless, said the leader, adding that even Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress general-secretary in-charge of party affairs in Maharashtra, had not visited state much in recent months.

Even in the final seat-sharing arrangement, the NCP seemed to have taken control and Congress leaders didn’t have any say in it, said the party leader. “The pre-poll alliance was declared by the NCP chief. The NCP has already started declaring its candidates while there is no clue on which seats the Congress is going to contest,” he added.