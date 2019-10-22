Maharashtra elections: Manibeli boycotts polls, demands electricity, water and roads first

SETTING A record of sorts, Manibeli village in Nandurbar’s Akkalkuwa constituency saw only one voter casting his vote on Monday. The rest of the village, which has 328 registered voters in a population of 1,300 people, boycotted the election.

Even the single voter had to be persuaded by an election officer to cast his vote, said villagers, who boycotted the election to express their anger over lack of electricity, water supply and road network. While the district collector has demanded a report over why the tribals refused to vote, the villagers said they would vote when basic facilities reached their village.

Nestled between hills and Narmada backwaters, Manibeli in the reserved tribal constituency is the last village in Maharashtra, a few km from the Sardar Sarovar dam that marks the beginning of Gujarat territory. It is the first village on the electoral rolls. But it was the outlier in Akkalkuwa, which saw an overall turn out of 67.79 per cent.

The journey to reach polling equipment to Manibeli is long. At 5 am on Monday, a group of eight Election Commission (EC) officials, along with police officers, took a vehicle up to Akkalkuwa, and then took a 90-minute boat ride to reach the village.

They set up the polling booth in the only tribal school. By early afternoon, once they realised nobody was turning up to vote, the officials started trekking to huts requesting villagers to come out. “They tried to convince everybody. But all of them refused. This has never happened before,” said Harish Bhamre, the tehsildar of Akkalkuwa. Bhamre added that a lot of preparations, from arranging boats to back-up material, goes into organising polling at isolated villages like Manibeli.

Villager Dilvar Singh Gosawe (30) said the decision to not vote was not taken overnight. “On August 15, in a meeting, all villagers decided not to vote,” he said. The tribals were planning to boycott the Lok Sabha polls too but election officials had then managed to persuade them, he added.

Gosawe lives in a hut with no electricity. His farm land was submerged due to the Sardar Sarovar dam construction. He claimed that the government is yet to rehabilitate him. He now grows rice on someone else’s plot. “We have to trek nine km to reach the nearest road. For water, we have to walk two km. Why should we vote if we don’t get any facilities from the government?” Gosawe asked.

Villagers said that only Sahdev Tadvi — a local villager whose father has been rehabilitated in Gujarat due to the dam project — voted. Tadvi was part of the August 15 meeting in which he had decided to boycott the elections with other villagers. On Monday, villagers said EC officials convinced him to vote.

Nandurbar was the district where Aadhaar card was launched in 2010 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Villagers claimed a lot of government projects are launched on pilot basis in the district but basic facilities continue to remain poor. The tribal school in Manibeli has got submerged twice due to increase in Sardar Sarovar dam capacity, forcing villagers to reconstruct it. The hilltop where it is now located risks total submergence if the dam capacity is further raised.

Khuma Vasawe (50), another resident, has no steady job. He goes to Gujarat for a few months to do labour work. Back home, his hut has no electricity. “Only a few huts have solar lamps.” Vasawe wanted to boycott even the Lok Sabha elections but workers of political parties convinced him to vote. “We vote so that representatives work for us. In the last 20 years, the condition of this village has only worsened,” he said.

The reserved Scheduled Tribe seat of Akkalkuwa has remained a Congress bastion for five terms. Villagers claimed that MLA K C Padvi hardly visits them. Shiv Sena candidate Aamshya Padvi, who is taking on the Congress MLA, said since the village falls under submergence zone of dam, the rate of development is poor here. “This monsoon, 15 to 20 huts got submerged. I went there during campaigning. I was hopeful the villagers would vote,” Aamshya said.

Shivaji Vasawe (55) said neither the government is rehabilitating him nor is it providing basic amenities in the village. “There are eight members in my family. Every day, we live in fear that even this hut will get submerged. The water level is rising and the entire village has become an island,” he said. Vasawe would not miss even a single election. “But what do we get in return for our vote?” he asked. Gayatri Soundone, the tehsildar of the Sardar Sarovar Project, said 152 villagers are yet to be rehabilitated in Nandurbar.

District Collector Rajendra Bharud said EC officials tried to convince villagers the entire day but nobody was ready to vote. “We have asked for a report,” he added.