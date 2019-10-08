Maharashtra elections: In a corner of Malad, the struggle for a playground

In Malad West’s Ambojwadi area, the children of at least 750 families have been seeking an open space to play for the past few years. While the boys sometimes find space at a MHADA plot nearby, girls in their teens and twenties struggle to find one.

The slum locality, ridden with houses, shops and narrow lanes, offers virtually no space. An empty lot that would not qualify as a playground but was being used by the neighborhood children is now cramped with parked rickshaws throughout the day.

Ambojwadi is in the interior of Malad constituency, at least 7.3 km from Malad West railway station. Last year, at least 20 girls were almost successful in forming their own football team. They participated in programmes that they organised with Malvani Yuva Parishad and Navi Mumbai-based NGO Yuva (Youth for Voluntary Action). However, each time they found a space to play, it was soon taken up for other purposes.

“There is no specific place here designated as a playground. We started playing and sought this space for outdoor games. We thought, if we start playing, the things that continue here will automatically stop. We succeeded to some level and held community sports programmes,” said Asma Ansari (21).

First, there was an open area of 400 sq ft near Ambedkar chowk in Ambojwadi that was haunted by drug addicts, but which the girls had managed to get for their games.

However, it didn’t last long. “We used the ground for nearly a year, but soon, construction of two toilets began at the ground. The equipment was laid all over the ground, making it impossible for us to play. Later, people in the neighbourhood started using the space to park rickshaws,” said Payal Kasbe (20).

Then the team found 310 sq ft of vacant land close to Moniya Masjid. “However, a platform was built by the Muslim community in the area for their religious events, reducing the available space drastically,” said Ankita Kamble (20), also a part of the football team.

The houses in Ambojwadi are illegal, given that the land belongs to the BMC. In the latest development plan, the area was demarcated as a “special development zone” and the structures built on the land have been razed by the BMC several times, only to be rebuilt just as quickly.

The girls then looked towards a MHADA land close to the slum locality. However, with the onset of monsoon, the land became muddy. With the support of Malvani Yuva Parishad and Yuva, the girls have now sought help from the local MLA, Aslam Sheikh.