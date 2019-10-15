Maharashtra elections: Hostility from Shiv Sena, even BJP workers gives Narayan Rane jitters

Over the past few days many of Narayan Rane’s visitors have found him to be unusually surly and cryptic. While the former Maharashtra chief minister is known to maintain an aloof demeanour, his recent prickliness is being blamed on the reticence being shown by Kankavli’s BJP cadre to campaign for Rane’s son Nitesh who is the BJP’s official candidate from the seat.

The hostility between Narayan Rane, who split from the Sena, and Shiv Sainiks is well known. This opposition finds a different level of virulence in Konkan, where Sena workers like Arvind Bhonsale had vowed not to wear footwear till Rane was electorally defeated. This opposition had meant that since 2014, Rane has lost every election he contested.

Even though Rane has since decided to ally his party — Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha — with the BJP, the hostility of Sena remains unabated. Even as the BJP and Sena have forged an alliance across the state, Kankavali assembly seat in Sindhudurg district remains the only seat where the two parties are fighting against each other.

The hostility against Rane is not limited to Sena as many BJP workers have also voiced their opposition to Rane and his style of politics. “The problem with Rane is that he has hurt a lot of people during his ascendancy. Those who were troubled by him are now hitting back,” said a local BJP leader, who did not wish to be named. It is this latent hostility against him that is the reason for Rane’s recent troubled persona.

Aware that they could be staring at a possible defeat, the Ranes have gone on an apology spree asking workers to forgive their previous churlish behaviour. At a meeting in Kalavi village in Devgad, Jaydev Kadam, general secretary of BJP, who was accompanying party candidate Nitesh Rane, requested voters to forget previous differences and vote for the BJP.

“We may have had difference of opinion but their is no quarrel between us. Don’t keep any grudges,” Nitesh Rane told local villagers. The younger Rane even apologised to certain BJP leaders, whom his supporters had earlier pelted with eggs during a protest in his presence.

Not many BJP leaders are, however, buying Ranes’ apology. Many local BJP leaders accompanying Sena candidate Satish Sawant asked people to vote for him. “We need to eliminate people with bad tendency from our area,” said Ajit Raorane, core committee member of Sindhudurg BJP.

Interestingly, though Nitesh is contesting against a Sena candidate, he is ensuring that he does not hit out at the Sena leadership. “I have given my word to CM Fadnavis that I will not criticise our ally…” said Nitesh, who recently switched over from the Congress to join the BJP.

The Sena, meanwhile, is not in a magnanimous mood and Sawant is relentless in attacking Ranes. “They will not get any sympathy, but will be shown their place,” said Sawant.

