Maharashtra elections: From jail, sugar baron Ratnakar Gutte files papers as independent

SUGAR baron Ratnakar Manikrao Gutte, currently in judicial custody in an Enforcement Directorate case of bank fraud involving his Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Pvt Ltd, has filed his nomination to contest the Assembly election from Gangakhed constituency as an Independent candidate. Gutte is associated with the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, an ally of the ruling BJP, and has been in jail since earlier this year.

Gutte is the father of Vijay Gutte, director of the Bollywood film The Accidental Prime Minister, who last year faced allegations of GST fraud.

The 61-year-old has listed in his election affidavit assets amounting to Rs 91.68 crore and assets belonging to his wife with a total value of Rs 57.31 crore.

Considered close to the BJP, Gutte unsuccessfully contested as the official BJP-led alliance candidate from Gangakhed in the 2014 Assembly polls. He lost to the NCP’s Madhusudan Kendre by just over 2,000 votes in a multi-cornered contest.

In October 2017, the Maharashtra government revoked action it had launched against Gutte’s distillery over alleged connections with an illicit liquor net.

Under pending criminal cases, Gutte has listed a cruelty case filed by his wife under Section 498 A of the Indian Penal Code and the ED case pertaining to fraud and forgery under Section 120 (B) of the IPC and sections of the Money Laundering Act. He has also listed one other cheating case and two pertaining to violations of the election code of conduct. He has stated his education as Class VIII.