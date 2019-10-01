Maharashtra elections: Dhangar leader joins BJP, named Baramati candidate

Even with the Maharashtra Assembly elections round the corner, desertions in Opposition parties continued, with leaders from the Congress, NCP and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) joining the BJP on Monday.

Among those who joined the BJP are Gopichand Padalkar from the VBA, Namita Mundada from the NCP, Gopaldas Agrawal and Kashiram Pawara from the Congress.

Immediately after joining the BJP, they were declared party candidates for the upcoming polls to be held on October 21. While Padalkar will contest from Baramati constituency, Mundada will contest from Kaig (Beed), Gopaldas Agrawal from Gondia and Pawara from Shirur seat.

Padalkar, who represents Dhangar (shepherd) community, was inducted in the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

“I declare Gopichand Padalkar as the BJP candidate from Baramati. He is a fiery young leader. The BJP is confident of winning Baramati seat,” Fadnavis said.

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who quit as the MLA on Friday, was representing the Baramati seat, which happens to be the home turf of Pawars. The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is represented by Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The BJP wants to cash in Padalkar’s hold in the Dhangar community — which has a sizeable vote share in Western Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada — in the upcoming polls.

“I decided to join the BJP as the CM has made sincere attempts to resolve the problems of the Dhangar community. The BJP has given Rs 1,000-crore package and 22 welfare schemes for the community,” Padalkar said, adding that the chief minister was honestly pursuing the long pending demand of the Dhangar community to get reservation under Scheduled Tribe category. The matter is before the courts.