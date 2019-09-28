Maharashtra elections: Days before poll code kicked in, state stayed seizure action against Union minister’s mill

Four days before the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections kicked in, the BJP-led government in Maharashtra stayed a seizure action initiated against senior party leader and Union Minister Raosaheb Danve-controlled Shree Rameshwar Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (SRSSKL) over non-payment of dues of cane farmers.

While the state Sugar Commissionerate had initiated the action against the Jalna-based mill on January 30, 2019, official documents show that the stay order against it was issued on September 17 — four days before the code of conduct came into force.

Danve, the MoS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government, was formerly the president of the Maharashtra BJP.

Documents seen by The Indian Express show that state Cooperatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh had directed staying of the action on September 9. Officials admitted that there had been an administrative delay in implementing the January 30 decision.

Arguing that the mill was supposed to have paid growers Rs 15.55 crore for cane at the Fair Remunerative Price (FRP) for the 2018-19 season, state Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had on January 30 issued a Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) against the mill as per statutory provisions mentioned in The Sugar Control Order, 1966.

The RRC had basically authorised the Jalna collectorate to recover the farmers’ dues through confiscation and sale of moveable and immoveable assets of the mill. But documents show while the collector’s office issued a notice to the mill in this regard the next month, no further action was initiated.

On July 31, 2019, the mill’s management filed an appeal before Deshmukh challenging the commissioner’s order. Citing reasons for the delay in payment of growers’ dues, it demanded the condonation of the period of delay, waiver of interest, and withdrawal of the RRC.

Deshmukh, in an order issued on September 9, wrote, “Prima facie it appears to me that the sugar commissioner hasn’t granted the mill an opportunity to be heard before initiating the drastic action. Hence, I’m of the belief that the order must be stayed. The next date of hearing is kept on October 9.”

Senior officials said that the proceedings in the case would also have a bearing on similar recovery actions initiated in several other cases. Cracking the whip against mills defaulting on FRP payments, the Sugar Commissionerate has issued RRCs to 78 mills so far for recovery of arrears, collectively worth Rs 2253.52 crore.

Ironically, Deshmukh’s family-controlled Lokmangal Mauli Sugar at Solapur, which is yet to pay farmers’ dues worth Rs 8.31 crore, was also issued an RRC on September 23. While defending that he was no longer a part of the mill’s management, Deshmukh told The Indian Express, “As a minister, I will ensure that Lokmangal pays up the arrears.”

Sugar Commissioner Gaikwad, when contacted, said: “Most of the mills have paid principle dues after RRCs were issued, but they are reluctant to pay the interest payable due to the delayed payment.” Recoveries worth Rs 188.05 crore have been carried so far.

Under The Sugar (Control) Order, in cases “where a producer of sugar (mill) or his agent fails to make payment for the sugarcane purchased within 14 days of the date of the delivery, he is entitled to pay interest on the amount due at the rate of 15 per cent per annum for the period of such delay beyond 14 days”.

Even in SRSSKL’s case, documents show that the mill eventually paid up the principle dues in June 2019, but it is unwilling to pay the interest amount. “Since the payment of interest is a statutory provision and is accepted by mills at the time of obtaining the cane crushing license, it cannot be pardoned. We won’t withdraw RRCs till mills pay the interest component as well,” said Gaikwad.

So far, only six mills against whom action had been initiated have cleared the interest dues as well.

While Danve was unavailable for comment, SRSSKL executive director Dhananjay Mothe said: “Various external factors, including restrictions imposed on sale of sugar below Rs 29 per kg, surplus stock holding by traders and fall of sugar prices among others, had impacted the payment schedule to farmers in the 2018-19 crushing season.”

Admitting that the mill had a negative net worth of Rs 65 crore, Mothe, in a written reply to Deshmukh, had also argued that “lending institutions were not willing to provide additional funds to the mill”.

He added, “But we still paid the farmers as per the FRP rates only. It is just that the payments had to be made in instalments owing to the liquidity crunch.”

Justifying its demand for condoning the delayed period, the mill has argued that its “members (cane growers) had already submitted in writing that they did not mind the delay and that they were willing to receive the payments in instalments”.

Accepting the reasons put forth by the mill, Deshmukh, in his order, wrote: “While there has been a delay, it wasn’t for malafide reasons.”

When contacted, Deshmukh defended his order. “By the time the appeal was filed, the mill had paid all principal dues. We stayed the action in the interest of the farmers, as any disruption in the mill’s operations would have impacted them the most. Cane crushing operations in Jalna were impacted due to several factors in 2018-19 season, including a back-to-back drought spell.”

The minister added that this wasn’t the first time when he had stayed recovery action. On June 11, documents show that he had stayed action against six other mills, which is yet to be vacated.