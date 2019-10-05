Maharashtra elections: Confusion plagues Pimpri NCP, 4 leaders for 2 seats

Confusion prevailed in NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit on Friday, the last day for filing nomination papers, after it was revealed that four party candidates had filed their nomination papers for the two assembly constituencies of Pimpri and Bhosari.

The confusion started in the morning, when former MLA Anna Bansode was given the party’s AB form just as he was about to file his nomination paper as an Independent candidate from Pimpri seat. On Thursday, for the same Pimpri seat, the NCP had announced the name of corporator Sulakshna Dhar (Shilwant). NCP leader Yogesh Behl said, “Dhar was also given the AB form and so, she also filed the nomination paper.”

NCP’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Sanjog Waghere said he was confused about the chain of events. “There is certainly confusion in the party. Two AB forms are handed out and the names of two candidates are announced. I don’t know what is happening. When I am confused, what do I tell you,” he said.

Of the two candidates, Bansode was likely to get approval from the election office, said Behl. “This is because he was the first one to file the nomination paper. The rule is ‘first come, first serve’. Otherwise, if the party says Dhar is the official candidate, then the Election Commission will have to accept her accordingly,” he said.

Earlier, several leaders of the party had urged senior leader Ajit Pawar to give Bansode the nomination. He is considered to be a strong candidate against Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA Gautam Chabukswar.

In neighbouring Bhosari constituency, corporator Datta Sane filed his nomination papers both as an Independent and an NCP candidate. Similarly, former MLA Vilas Lande filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate and the NCP gave a letter to the Election Commission supporting him as its sponsored candidate.

“I was waiting for days for the party’s approval, but the party refused to take a decision. Finally, I filed my nomination paper as an Independent and also as an NCP candidate. However, I gave the AB form to the EC office later in the day,” said Datta Sane. He added, “…The challenge was so big in Bhosari, but the party refused to act fast. For months, it procrastinated about choosing candidates… There seems to be some attempt to prop up Vilas Lande too. I don’t want to enter this game… I will fight on my own”.

However, Behl said the party leaders decided to support Lande only after they failed to convince Sane to contest from the seat. Lande said he filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate but has received support from the NCP. “The NCP has given a letter in my support to the EC. I am the NCP’s sponsored candidate,” he said. NCP sources said Lande was not keen on contesting on the ticket as he has received support from some BJP and Shiv Sena leaders in Bhosari. In the 2014 assembly elections, Lande was defeated by Mahesh Landge, an Independent who later joined the BJP.

In the Chinchwad assembly seat, NCP candidate Prashant Shitole filed his nomination paper on Friday, a day after he was unable to do so because he reached the election office late.