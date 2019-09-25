Maharashtra: BJP to use CM’s yatra video to woo voters

TO REACH out to the voters ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP would play a 10-minute video of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra while campaigning in across the state.

The video, which has a theme song in Marathi — Devendra tu chal pudhe (Devendra you go ahead) — was released at the party headquarters by BJP state president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday. “The yatra has yielded massive response from the people. It has helped the government tell the people how its work in the last five years has surpassed that of the previous Congress-NCP regime,” Patil said.

The chief coordinator of the yatra, Sujit Singh Thakur, said, “The lyrics are very catchy and meaningful. It beautifully tells the five-year journey of the CM and Maharashtra through a song.” Party leaders said MLAs have sought similar region-specific videos of the yatra, which they want to play while campaigning in their respective constituencies.

The party has planned another outreach programme from September 26 to October 10. It will set up 20,000 shakti kendras (power centres) across the state. Each centre will be tasked with reaching out to at least 1,000 voters personally. “Through Shakti Kendra, we intend to reach out to every voter. We are throwing a new challenge to the Opposition. Our efforts are not only to ensure the defeat of our political rivals but also ensure that they lose their deposits,” Patil said.