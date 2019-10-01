Maharashtra polls: BJP’s first list of 125 candidates out, Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South-West

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Tuesday released its first list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections. Announcing the list, general secretary Arun Singh said the party will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties.

Advertising

“The BJP will contest the Maharashtra Assembly election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties,” he said.

According to the list released, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South-West seat and Maharashtra BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee met today under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to decide the list of candidates for poll. Addressing a press conference, Singh said the party had not given tickets to 12 of its MLAs.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.