Maharashtra polls: BJP’s first list of 125 candidates out, Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South-West

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Tuesday released its first list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly elections. Announcing the list, general secretary Arun Singh said the party will contest the election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties.

Advertising

“The BJP will contest the Maharashtra Assembly election in an alliance with the Shiv Sena and some smaller parties,” he said.

According to the list released, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest from Nagpur South-West seat and Maharashtra BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud. Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale who recently joined quit NCP to join BJP was given ticket from Satara assembly seat. In the first list released, the party has dropped 12 sitting members.

Read | Maharashtra assembly election: ‘Dark cloud’ over poll rallies, roadshows as monsoon overstays

Advertising

The BJP’s Central Election Committee met today under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to decide the list of candidates for poll. Addressing a press conference, Singh said the party had not given tickets to 12 of its MLAs.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena also announced a list of 70 candidates today. In a joint statement issued by the BJP and the Shiv Sena on Monday, it was announced that the seat-sharing had been finalised between the alliance partners. The Sena is likely to contest 124 seats and of the remaining 164, the BJP will give a few seats to the smaller allies. Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya has already announced his candidature from the Worli seat in Mumbai.

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. The BJP along with smaller allies to contest 164.