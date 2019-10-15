Maharashtra elections: BJP promises one crore jobs, Bharat Ratna to Veer Sarvarkar in manifesto

The BJP promised one crore jobs to youth and a drought-free Maharashtra in its election manifesto released on Tuesday. The 40 page-manifesto titled Sampan, Samruddha and Samarth also states the party will strive to ensure Bharat Ratna is conferred on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Veer Savarkar.

The party’s manifesto, unveiled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national working president J P Nadda, is being seen as a continuity of the policies and projects that were announced and are in various phases by the state government in the last five years.

Except for the assurance of providing jobs, the BJP has not pitched for new populist measures. The manifesto also promises 50 per cent women participation in economic growth.

The emphasis, this time, is on completion of mega projects and reforms, especially in the agriculture, irrigation and infrastructure sectors. Eyeing the middle-class votes, the BJP has reiterated the promise of housing for all by 2021.

The ruling party has also assured the completion of the ambitious water grid project lifting 167 TMC water from western flowing rivers and piped water supply to every village across Maharashtra and reiterated the promise of doubling farmers’ income by making easy access to water and 24 hours power to make agriculture sustainable.

The party, in its manifesto, has also assured the completion of the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial, besides promising to complete the B R Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills by 2020.