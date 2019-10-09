Bhupender Yadav interview: ‘We want active participation of every community, class’

Bhupender Yadav, BJP general secretary and election in-charge of Maharashtra, speaks to Liz Mathew about the alliance with Shiv Sena and the BJP’s prospects in the forthcoming Assembly election.

This election the BJP has literally ended the Shiv Sena’s dominance in the alliance, declaring it would contest 164 seats. What gives you the confidence that this alliance will work on the ground?

The alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena was done with mutual agreement and mutual respect. In Maharashtra, the BJP-Sena combine has four smaller parties with it. Sena is fighting in 124 seats, the BJP in 150, and smaller allies are fighting on BJP symbol in the remaining seats. The alliance is working strongly on the ground. There was a joint press conference by leaders of the main parties, the campaign is also together. BJP’s relationship with Sena is old and we have been working together for long.

What will happen to Sena’s demand for the post of CM or deputy CM, etc?

As of now, there is no such demand. The entire election is fought under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.There is no confusion at all. Every party has the right to talk about its expansion plans. There is nothing wrong in it.

How does the BJP view Aditya Thackeray’s entry into electoral politics?

Any individual, young or old, has the freedom to enter electoral politics. Youths should come into politics. And every party has the right to field its own leadership. Its good for his party.

After the seat-sharing formula and distribution of tickets, both BJP and Sena seem to be left with rebels. How are you planning to resolve it?

We have already made the important leaders discuss the issue. There could be some issues with two to four constituencies. We will be dealing with it soon. Already, there has been amicable resolve in one or two issues. In most of the seats, the alliance is fighting election strongly.

Do you think the BJP, which seems to be sure of its victory, would have to deal with complacency among its leaders ahead of voting?

There has been a lot of work on the ground by the local leadership. BJP has in the last year worked a lot for its expansion programme, there has been good work at the village level, booth level, and activities because of programmes like membership campaign. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every worker is working on Modi’s vision. I do not think there is any complacency.

The Opposition says the BJP is using issues like Article 370 and the PM’s successful trip to the US to divert attention from real issues that affect people like joblessness, agrarian crisis and floods. Comment?

In India, the real issues are absence of transparency, distribution of state resources, absence of fight against poverty, failure to recognise rights for women, etc. These fundamental issues were ignored by the Opposition. After the BJP came into power, we worked on different aspects ranging from economic inclusion to empowering women and reaching basic facilities to the ground level… They have not done it at all, but are pointing fingers at us. Nothing can be more ironical.

There have been reports of SC/ST communities being upset with the BJP. Will it impact the electoral outcome?

I think our party has done justice to all societies with our Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas motto. I would say the BJP will win more seats in SC/ST categories.

Some political analysts say this Maharashtra election will be different as the BJP has broken the power structure. How far will the new environment and collapse of Maratha leaders’ dominance in state politics help BJP?

I think their perception is wrong. BJP believes in participatory politics. We have leaders from every community — our state president is Maratha and our CM is a Brahmin. You cannot say we have broken something. What we want is active participation of every community and class of society. We are not those breaking forces, we keep everyone together. We do politics keeping everyone together and in harmony. Our social justice theory is not pitching one against the other, it’s taking everyone along.

Do you consider the possibility of other caste groups being upset over the government’s move to provide reservation to Marathas?

We have given reservation in its fullest form to those who are entitled. We worked keeping everyone’s participation in mind. The state government has seen that state resources are distributed to everyone. We are working to build a strong India keeping everyone together. The Opposition tried to make this issue (reservation) for vote bank politics but BJP is into aspirational politics. We worked to fulfill everyone’s aspiration. It was never vote bank politics