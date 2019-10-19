Maharashtra elections: All you need to know about Mumbai candidates

With the election campaigning coming to an end on Saturday, Maharashtra will vote on October 21 to elect a fresh 288-member assembly from among 3,237 candidates in the fray. The results will be declared on October 24. A PTI report said total of 916 candidates contesting the state polls have declared criminal cases against themselves, up from 798 in 2014.

Meanwhile, out of 315 candidates across the 36 constituencies in Mumbai, nearly 90 have pending criminal cases against or have red flags due to inability to accountability for promises made or due to inconsistency with the work mentioned in the Manifesto during campaigning, a data study by MumbaiVotes.com has revealed.

The severity of criminal cases range from murder, attempt to murder, death threats, criminal intimidation, extortion threats, theft and robbery. AIMIM’s Salim Quershi who is contesting from Bandra East seat and Independent candidate Akbar Hussain contesting from Anushakti Nagar have been charged under Section 302 for murder, whereas, at least four other MLAs have declared an attempt to murder case pending against them. Criminal intimidation is one of the recurring offences.

The data gathered by Mumbaivotes.com has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the candidates, who are contesting in the poll. A few candidates who have not been analysed due to the unavailability of their affidavits on the election commission website at the time of gathering data.

What the red flags indicate

The red flags are based on the last affidavit filed by the candidates with the Election Commission of India, however, it does not necessarily reflect the current status of pending court cases against the person. It is a sum of the individual cases against each of these candidates.