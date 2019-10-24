Maharashtra elections: All eyes on Mumbai; despite rebellions, BJP-Sena upbeat

The election verdict of Mumbai on Thursday is likely to reflect the overall Maharashtra result as the party that wins the state capital has historically ended up forming the government in the state.

The general trend shows that in spite of rebellions within, the BJP-Shiv Sena saffron combine, which in 2014 had together won 29 of the 36 seats, will retain their position as the dominant political parties in Mumbai.

The Congress-NCP combine, which in 2014 managed to receive some crumbs of comfort by winning five out of the city’s 36 seats from minority-dominated constituencies, has a tough battle ahead to retain that toehold and think of how to expand in the city.

The most striking feature of the 2019 election in Mumbai has been the concerted attempt that has been made by both the BJP and the Shiv Sena to improve their respective win percentages and expand into pockets hitherto not deemed to be their traditional bastions.

This move has seen the two parties drop several sitting legislators. The BJP dropped four sitting legislators: Sardar Tara Singh, Prakash Mehta, Vinod Tawade and Raj Purohit, while the Shiv Sena changed three: Ashok Patil, Trupti Sawant and Sunil Shinde, who made way for Aaditya Thackeray in Worli.

While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are in alliance, the unease was evident in the slew of rebellions that beset both parties. The rebellion of Shiv Sena MLA Trupti Sawant in Bandra East may affect the prospects of official Sena candidate and city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. In Andheri East the rebellion of former BJP corporator Murji Patel against Sena’s sitting legislator Ramesh Latke is also likely to hurt the party. In Versova Sena rebel Rajul Patel is set to make the election difficult for sitting BJP MLA Dr Bharti Lavekar.

The BJP has also been aggressive in expanding its electoral footprint coupling its nationalism pitch with making the recent transport infrastructure transformation in the city the focal point of its re-election bid.

The Shiv Sena, which has deemed Mumbai to be its own pocket borough, is also fighting to increase its presence in the city. This election assumes special significance for the Sena as Aaditya Thackeray becomes the first Thackeray clan member to directly faces the electorate.

The Congress, which has seen defections from some prominent city leaders, is having a difficulty in controlling the loss of its support base. This has translated in the Congress losing out on its erstwhile strongholds and only relying on minority and Dalit-dominated pockets in the city for its continued electoral presence in Mumbai. Four of its five sitting MLAs from Mumbai come from Muslim and Dalit dominated areas. With former MP Eknath Gaikwad at its helm, an immediate revival in fortunes does not seem likely.

The NCP, which never had a substantial presence in Mumbai, will be facing testing times as most of its senior city-based leaders have made an exit from the party.

The party is relying on Mumbai city president Nawab Malik to win from the Anushakti Nagar constituency for it to a representative from the city.

The upcoming elections will also be a major test of support for Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. The MNS, which had won six seats in the 2009 elections, was seen by many as a political alternative in Mumbai. The party has, however, been gradually losing support in Mumbai. While the MNS choose not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha seats, the party has fielded candidates in Mumbai and their performance will be a test on whether the MNS manages to retain its relevance in Mumbai.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, the AIMIM and the Samajwadi Party are also likely to play a role and make a dent in the Dalit and Muslim pockets of the city.