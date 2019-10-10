Maharashtra elections: Aaditya’s vision for Worli — accessible sports infrastructure, tourism for Koliwada

Open and accessible sports infrastructure, upgraded pedestrian pathways and a push for tourism for Koliwada (fishing villages) – in pamphlets distributed among voters in Worli, Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray stated that his vision for the constituency was “straight and simple – to listen to the soul of the Worli and to every voice that is unheard”.

Aaditya, who is the Sena candidate from the Worli Assembly constituency, is the first member of the Thackeray clan ever to contest an election since it was founded by late Bal Thackeray in 1966.

In the pamphlets, distributed among voters on Wednesday, Aaditya stated: “From bringing tourism to Koliwada to upgrading Worli’s bustling, recently opened shopping and commercial compound, from its green spaces and silent roads to its promenade – this is what the world will come to see…” It also lists that redevelopment of slums and BDD chawls was a priority.

Yuva Sena chief stated that a team of his friends, colleagues and urban planners from Worli were professionally helping him to chart out a path to make Worli a world-class constituency.

Addressing a gathering of Shiv Sena workers in Worli in the last week of September, Aaditya had claimed that people from across the world would come to see the development pattern in Worli in next five years.

According to party leaders, the Yuva Sena chief is keen on public participation in all his development plans. “Whatever I recall from my conversation with Aaditya ji is that he intends to carry out the development work with active participation from the locals, who would play important role in planning as well,” Sachin Ahir, Worli strongman and Shiv Sena leader who made a pre-poll switch from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said.

Aaditya will face Suresh Mane, former head of law department at Mumbai University and founder and national president of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRSP), who is contesting as a Congress-NCP alliance candidate, Gautam Gaikwad from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Abhijeet Bichukale, a reality TV star who is contesting as an independent, from the constituency.