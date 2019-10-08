Maharashtra elections: 334 candidates in fray for Mumbai’s 36 seats

In the 36 seats of Mumbai, a total of 334 candidates will be testing their political fortunes when the city goes to polls on October 21. The highest number of candidates are in Chandivali where 15 candidates are in the fray and the least number of candidates are in Mahim, Sewri, Borivali and Bandra West where only four candidates are in the fray.

The city is going to see a number of rebel contestants who seem to have defied their party dictate and will be contesting elections against official nominees of their party. In Bandra East Shiv Sena’s sitting MLA from Bandra East Trupti Desai, who was miffed over the denial of a ticket to her, has not withdrawn her candidature. Desai will now be fighting against the Sena’s official candidate, Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Four-time Sena corporator Rajul Patel has also not withdrawn her nomination from Versova. She will fight as an independent candidate against BJP candidate Bharti Lavekar.

Former BJP corporator Murji Patel has also revolted against the party and will be contesting as an independent candidate from Andheri East against Sena MLA Ramesh Latke.

Mumbai’s extended suburbs also witnessed rebellions with the sitting BJP MLA of Kalyan West Narendra Pawar refusing to withdraw against official Shiv Sena candidate Vishwanath Bhoir. The seat in spite of having a sitting BJP MLA was allotted to the Shiv Sena. In Kalyan East BJP’s official candidate Ganpat Gaikwad is facing rebellion from Shiv Sena’s Dhananjay Bodare.

Both Pawar and Bodare are contesting as independent candidates even after being warned of action by their respective parties. “I was going to withdraw my nomination form from Kalyan (West). But Shiv Sena rebel candidate in Kalyan (E) refused to withdraw. Since they did not reciprocate I decided to contest,” BJP MLA Kalyan Pawar said.

In Navi Mumbai, Shiv Sena rebel Vijay Mane refused to withdraw his candidature on Monday against the BJP’s Manda Mhatre. “It is difficult to see the party go to boot after we have put in so much hardwork. We are going to fight the election, and we will face the consequences,” Mane said.

In Mira Bhayandar, Geeta Jain, erstwhile mayor and a sister-in-law of the BJP candidate Narendra Mehta refused to withdraw her candidature too. “Jain has a bigger clout and she deserved the candidature. She has decided to hold her ground,” a supporter said.