Elections 2019: Upset over lack of response from Cong-led front, Shetti and Ambedkar parties say prepared to go solo

Farmer leader and MP Raju Shetti has told the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party that they must decide by February 27 whether they want his Swabhimani Paksha to be part of the broader Opposition alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shetti has said his party would contest alone if the Congress-led alliance did not accommodate its demands. He said his party will take the final decision on February 28.

Advertising

“From our demand to contest six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, we have now come down to three seats. If the Congress and the NCP do not take a decision by February 27, we will take a final decision at our meeting in Pune. The final decision will be to go our way if our demand is not met,” Shetti told The Indian Express on Sunday. He said although they had been preparing the ground for 10 seats in Maharashtra, they now have decided to seek three seats to accommodate all the alliance partners.

“Although the discussions for seat sharing are underway, the Congress has failed to take the final decision,” he said.

Explained ‘Maha-alliance’ may be a non-starter While The Congress-led front believes that Raju Shetti and Prakash Ambedkar’s parties lack strength to win the elections, the other side feels they are strong enough due to the growing support across the state. Like Shetti, the Congress party has also expressed its objection to the inclusion of AIMIM in the bigger alliance. As of now, it appears unlikely that the Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, that includes AIMIM, would be able to join the Opposition alliance.

“The Congress’ problem is that the state leaders cannot take any decision. The decisions are taken by the central leadership. Therefore, it is difficult to know anything accurately from the state leaders. They keep saying one thing or the other. They never speak the truth.”

Shetti said if the “maha-alliance” is formed, it will be in a strong position to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. “I am in favour of the maha-alliance. But the Congress-led front has to act decisively,” he said.

As for the reported talks with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Shetti said he cannot have an alliance with parties like the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). “MIM is a communal party. We will have nothing to do with it. Ambedkar’s party has aligned with the MIM, which is not acceptable to us,” he said.

Shetti said if the maha-alliance does not happen, they will field their own candidates. “If there is no alliance, we will field candidates in 11 constituencies… Ravikant Tupkar is likely to be fielded from Madha,” he said.

Reacting to the deadline set by Shetti, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said discussions are underway. “We are holding discussions regularly, we are hopeful of a positive outcome,” he said. As for Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Sawant said: “Its demands are vague. For instance, they are demanding promise of action against the RSS, although we are not in the government.”

Another senior Congress leader said that Shetti’s demands are unreasonable. “We are happy to hand over Hatkanangle seat to Shetti. But cannot hand over Wardha and Buldhana. It is because they are Congress and NCP strongholds. Shetti’s party has little presence there.”

On the other hand, MIM leader and MLA Imtiaz Jaleel, who is also the spokesperson of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said if the Congress-NCP alliance fails to take Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi on board, it is prepared to fight on its own. “If they agree for an alliance, then it is fine. If they don’t, we are prepared to fight on our own. Both the MIM and Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh will not leave each other,” he said.

Advertising

“The Congress is worried since Muslims are drifting away from it. Our rallies are drawing lakhs. Prakash Ambedkar himself has held 54 rallies, each witnessing a massive turnout… MIM is not a communal party. It is a false charge from the Congress. It has no proof…” he added.