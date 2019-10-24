Time to remind BJP of ’50-50 formula’ for power-sharing: Uddhav Thackeray

Reminding the BJP of the “fifty-fifty” formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday said “he has to allow his party to grow”. Out of the total 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, BJP was leading on 101 seats while Shiv Sena was ahead on 57. The BJP, however, is suffering a loss of over 20 seats against its tally in 2014. The counting is still underway.

In the state elections, Shiv Sena had agreed to contest on fewer seats than the BJP. “We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow,” Thackeray said.

As suspense continues over who will be the next chief minister, Thackeray said, “It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home….we had decided on fifty-fifty formula for the alliance.”

Thackeray also added that he will discuss the results with his party and BJP leaders and arrive at the power-sharing formula in a peaceful and transparent manner before the alliance stakes claim to form the next government.

Describing the mandate as an “eye-opener for many”, Thackeray said the people of the state had kept democracy alive. “Now nobody will question EVMs,” he said, in reference to opposition Congress-NCP faring better than expected in the elections.

“Political parties need to keep their feet on the ground. Otherwise, people show them their place,” the Sena chief added.

The Sena chief also congratulated his son Aditya Thackeray for his victory on Worli seat and sought the blessing of the people of Maharashtra for his family.