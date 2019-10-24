Maharashtra elections result today: It is all about BJP’s race to the half-way mark

SHIV SENA leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that ally BJP would not be able to come to power without his party’s support.

Raut’s remarks came a day before the results of the high-stake Maharashtra Assembly polls. With exit polls predicting a comfortable majority for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, both parties are already planning next moves regarding government formation.

In 2014, riding on the Narendra Modi wave, the BJP had tripled its seat tally (from 46 in 2009 to 122 seats) emerging as the single largest party contesting independently. But still short of the half-way mark of 144, it had revived its alliance with the Sena post elections.

Even as both the parties have stitched a pre-poll pact this time, the BJP’s strategy has been to get as close to the the half-way mark as possible on its own, which will reduce its dependence on Sena.

The last time a party won a clear majority on its own in Maharashtra was way back in 1985, when the Congress won 161 seats.

The Sena, on the other hand, is hoping to increase its own tally from 63 in the last election. Uddhav Thackeray’s party is contesting 124 seats in all this time.

Incidentally, election campaign of both the parties have been hit by rebellion, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitting that the “rebels will impact the party’s poll prospects on some seats”, during an interview with The Indian Express in the last leg of the campaign.

For the Opposition, NCP president Sharad Pawar led a spirited campaign, addressing 66 public meetings across the state. But with Congress’ high-profile leaders, including the Gandhis, staying away from the election race and most of state Congress and NCP leaders “tied” up in their own elections, the 79-year-old was the main Opposition’s voice during the entire campaign.

Leaving nothing to chance, the BJP, on the other hand, carpet bombed Maharashtra with star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holding a series of rallies.

In the 2014 polls, the Congress was relegated to the third spot, winning 42 seats while the NCP had won 41. While Pawar’s campaign was the most talked, it would be interesting to see if it has helped arrest the Opposition’s downslide.

In the Lok Sabha elections five months ago, the saffron alliance had led in 233 out of the 288 Assembly segments, gaining the upper hand in several Opposition-controlled assemblies as well. Defections of several key leaders from the Opposition after the Lok Sabha polls had further impacted the Opposition’s prospects.

Thursday’s outcome will also reveal if Pawar’s move of confronting the government after being charged by the Enforcement Directorate in a corruption case involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank when the Congress-NCP was in power has paid off. A poll drubbing could end Pawar’s five-decade old career on a sour note.

While projecting Fadnavis’ face, the BJP had made “national integration” a poll plank leveraging the Modi government’s decision to withdraw Jammu & Kashmir’s special status while pledging to work towards making Maharashtra a drought-free, trillion dollar economy by 2024.

The Opposition campaign was more local and candidate-centric.