Maharashtra election results: Congress betters tally; still relegated to fourth slot

Facing its toughest election battle in Maharashtra, the Congress on Thursday bettered its poll performance winning two more seats than it had in the 2014 state polls. But faced with a resurgent NCP, the party was relegated to the fourth position in the state, where it was founded and has ruled for 55 years.

While the setbacks suffered by the BJP have come as a consolation to the grand-old-party, it is faced with the uncomfortable truth that its vote share has dipped further — from 17.25 per cent in 2014 to 15.83 per cent. The party had won 44 seats in 2014.

In fact, statistics show that there has been a continuous dip in Congress’ vote share since the 1970s, decreasing every single election, barring the resurgence of 1980.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, who was elevated to post just three months before the polls, said that given that the party had slumped to just one seat in the Lok Sabha polls, Thursday’s performance was commendable.

But he admitted shortfalls in the party’s campaign and overall organisational make-up in Maharashtra. Conceding that NCP’s Sharad Pawar was the chief campaigner for the Opposition, Thorat said that Congress faced an issue of matching the BJP’s star campaigners.

While Rahul Gandhi made a brief appearance, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and some other senior leaders had stayed away from the campaign, while most state faces were “tied up” in their own campaigns. Some candidates also complained of mismanagement and paucity of funds.

Sources said that the state unit, the district-level committees and the various cells are no longer a network of grassroots activists connected to constituency groups — farmers, traders, artisans and students. Riddled with factionalism, the party, whilst in Opposition, has been engaging in reactive politics.

Thorat also admitted that when still in power, the party and the government were at odds. “The election outcome shows people are dissatisfied with the ruling alliance. It is about coming across as a viable alternative.” Going ahead, he said that the party will need to be more “proactive” in rebuilding its organisation and find new ways to connect with the masses.