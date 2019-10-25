Maharashtra election results: As second term begins, BJP needs to put its house in order

With its tally of seats witnessing a dip, the BJP’s foremost task would to set its own house in order.

While the first priority would be to appoint a full-time state party president, the “rebel” factor that played a crucial role in these elections in a party, which always boasted of discipline, is a matter of concern.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, by terming the electoral outcome as a “grand victory”, may have helped to ward off the unrest immediately, but a party leader said: “Fadnavis will have to focus closely on fixing the faultlines, which have emerged within the organisation.”

The party’s expansion, coupled with being in power for two consecutive terms, would lead to rising aspirations among the cadre to have a share in the power hierarchy, said leaders.

The simmering discontent within the organisation following the induction of “outsiders” — leaders imported from Congress and NCP in the run up to the polls — would have to be streamlined.

The party is also under pressure to strike a balance as it expands its organisation. At present, it has enrolled 1.25 crore members — the highest in the country.

Moreover, BJP would have to rework its strategy to ensure greater coordination between organisation and coalition government.

“At present, we have senior leader Chandrakant Patil holding the dual post of minister of revenue and BJP state president. If he is inducted in the new government as a minister, the party will have to look for a suitable president,” said a BJP leader.

For smooth sailing, the mandate, which empowers alliance partner Shiv Sena to asset itself, would require the skill of Fadnavis, who shares cordial relations with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and now Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray.