Maharashtra elections 2019: Pankaja Munde concedes defeat to cousin in Parli

In a big setback for the BJP in Parli assembly seat of Maharashtra, party leader and state cabinet minister Pankaja Munde is all set to lose against her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in state Legislative Council.

Accepting her defeat, Munde said, “I worked for the constituency. Though I was in the government, my struggle for my constituency and people continued. I take responsibility for this defeat.”

The result of the Parli seat has not been declared yet but Pankaja is trailing behind Dhananjay Munde by almost 30,000 votes. The Parli contest has been a relentless war of words between the cousins who are facing off against each other for the second consecutive Assembly election.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, however, is all set to retain power in Maharashtra. As per the latest trends, the alliance was leading on 157 seats while Congress and NCP were leading on 102 seats.

Pankaja had defeated her cousin Dhananjay by a margin of 25,000 votes in the 2014 polls from the Parli constituency, a rural pocket located about 470 km from state capital Mumbai.

A day before polling was held in Maharashtra, a case pertaining to violation of the model code of conduct was registered against Dhananjay Munde after a video of him allegedly using objectionable language while referring to BJP candidate and minister Pankaja Munde went viral.

In the clip that was shared widely on Facebook, Dhananjay, leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Parishad, is heard saying that being the daughter of the elder brother has given Pankaja undue advantage, a refrain common in his election speeches this season. Then he is heard making an objectionable remark about her.

Angry BJP workers said on Saturday that the stress caused by the video had led to Pankaja suffering a bout of dizziness at the end of her final rally. BJP workers also staged demonstrations in some parts of Beed district.

Later, at a press conference, an emotional Dhananjay broke down and claimed the video was doctored, that he would never utter anything offensive about his cousin sister. “I don’t want such politics, I would prefer to die,” Dhananjay said at the press conference.