Maharashtra Elections Results 2019 Live Updates: Litmus test for Sharad Pawar; will Fadnavis secure second term?

Coming months after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra witnessed a dip in “enthusiasm” on October 22. With 61.13 per cent turnout — two per cent less than the 2014 polls — most exit polls have predicted a thumping majority for the BJP-Sena combine. The duo is poised to win between 194-243 seats while the Congress and NCP are expected to bag 48-90 seats.

The elections are crucial for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , who is seeking re-election on his populist policies. Aaditya Thackery, who braved the Sena’s experiment of fielding a Thackeray — became the first from the family to contest since the inception of the party. The results will also determine the future of Sharad Pawar as another loss could end his five-decade political career.

Maharashtra Elections Results 2019 Live Updates: Drawing to a close a big election year in Maharashtra, the results of the October 21 Assembly polls to the 288-seat House will be declared Thursday. The trends that emerge after the polls will hold several answers for political parties and candidates. In the largely bipolar contest, it will be a testimony of the BJP - Shiv Sena ’s decade-long alliance while determining the future of the Congress and NCP parties in the state.

Maharashtra Elections Results Live: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavi after voting in in Nagpur district on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Maharashtra Assembly elections witnessed an overall turnout of 61.13 per cent, which is a two per cent decrease from the 2014 polling percentage of 63.08 per cent. A total of 5.48 crore voters — 2.94 crore men and 2.53 crore women — exercised their franchise. In the 2014 Assembly polls, the total number of voters were 8.35 crore, of which 5.26 crore had exercised their franchise. Of these 5.26 crore voters, 2.83 crore were men and 2.43 crore were women.

Exit polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra. Most polls predicted the BJP-Sena would win between 194-243 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The Congress-NCP alliance is expected to bag 48-90 seats.

The elections are a test for the BJP-Sena alliance, which on several occassions faced disagreements within. The BJP, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is riding on its populist policies over the last five years. The Sena chose an interesting political strategy and fielded Aaditya Thackeray, son of chief Uddhav, from its stronghold on Worli. He is the first Thackeray to contest elections since the Sena was formed in the 1960s.

The Opposition has been in disarray in the state with the Congress battling infighting and the NCP witnessing a string of departures. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has largely led the Opposition campaign in the state, has also been hit by intra-party turmoil which has threatened his five-decade long political career.

Following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the campaign in the state has been focused on the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Timeline September 21, 2019: EC Announces poll dates | October 23, 2019: Exit polls call it for BJP

