Maharashtra govt formation LIVE Updates: BJP, Shiv Sena jostle for CM post

Maharashtra government formation LIVE Updates: Four days after the results to the state Assembly elections were announced, it is still unclear who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. While the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance got a clear majority despite a fall in their seat share, the two parties are tussling with each other over the CM post. While the BJP is keen to continue with Devendra Fadnavis as the CM, the Sena is seeking “equal sharing of power” ahead of the government formation. The BJP is learnt to have offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to its ally in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in his column in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, executive editor and party MP Sanjay Raut said the Sena now has the “remote control of power” in Maharashtra. “The Sena won less seats this time, 56 compared to 63 in 2014, but it has the remote control of power,” he said.

In the 288-seat Assembly, the BJP has got 105 seats, down from 122 in 2014. The Sena won 56 seats this time, as compared to 63 in 2014. The BJP also has the support of 17 independents/ rebels, taking its overall tally to 122 seats.