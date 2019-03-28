Maharashtra: Drought-hit rural seats pose challenge to BJP

BJP insiders believe that rural Maharashtra, which is reeling under severe drought, poses the most difficult challenge to its prospects in the coming election. The state has declared drought in 24,000 villages out of 40,913. Keeping this in view, the party is redoubling its efforts to reach out to voters in these areas.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, 27 are predominantly rural. The BJP has planned to pitch aggressively two projects to connect with voters — the Jalyukt Shivar and farm loan waiver. Click here for more election news

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged BJP workers to reach out to rural voters with “absolute sincerity” in acknowledging the impact of the drought, but also explain at the same time the measures taken by the government. Fadnavis’ mantra to the karyakartas is, “Farmers and villagers have the inbuilt ability to judge sincere efforts. Therefore, place the facts and they will understand.”

The Maharashtra government has given a farm loan waiver of Rs 24,000 crore to 51 lakh farmers. Under Jalyukt Shivar, five lakh projects have been completed, incurring expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore.

Besides, the Centre’s Rs 6,000 cash incentive to farmers is also helping the state government assuage angry farmers in the hinterland. The Centre’s scheme will cover almost 80 per cent of Maharashtra’s 1.37 crore farmers.

Revenue and Agriculture Minister Chandrakant Patil admits, “Drought is a reality in Maharashtra. But unlike in the past, we have initiated drought-mitigation process since October 2018. As a result, all the relief measures which are extended to farmers and villagers in peak summer are already being implemented. We have provided Rs 10,800 crore relief to help farmers in drought-hit villages.”

The Shiv Sena and BJP will contest 23 and 25 Lok Sabha seats, respectively, as pre-poll allies. Of the 25 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP will contest, as many as 15 are predominantly rural. Twelve of Shiv Sena’s 22 seats are predominantly rural. “The problems of farmers is going to reflect in the rural constituencies in the elections,” said Shetkari Swavlambhan Sansthan chief Kishore Tiwari.