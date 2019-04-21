Maharashtra: CPM calls statewide protest tomorrow

Toggle Menu
Pragya Singh Thakur, who is contesting from Bhopal constituency, had said that Hemant Karkare died because of her “curse” for allegedly “torturing” her in police custody.

According to the CPI(M) Maharashtra State Committee, the statement made by Thakur was “inferior” and “unfortunate”. (Representational Image)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a statewide protest from Monday against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s statement on slain cop Hemant Karkare.

Thakur, who is contesting from Bhopal constituency, had said that Karkare died because of her “curse” for allegedly “torturing” her in police custody. After facing a backlash, Thakur took back her statement and apologised for the same.

According to the CPI(M) Maharashtra State Committee, the statement made by Thakur was “inferior” and “unfortunate”.

“Giving her Lok Sabha candidature from Bhopal is shameful act by BJP and it should be condemned. From Monday, all left parties and their allies will start stern agitation,” says a message released by the CPI(M). “We are going to demand action against Thakur for her derogatory remark on Karkare. We have also organised protest near Swami Narayan Mandir. We are going to write Election Commission to take action against her,” Mahendra Singh, Maharashtra Committee Member of CPI(M) told The Indian Express.

The party will also demand construction of a statue for martyr and patriot Hemant Karkare, who died while fighting terrorists during 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

