Maharashtra CM, Kakade meeting positive: BJP

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade late on Monday night to persuade him not to leave party and join Congress.

devendra fadnavis, Sanjay Kakade, maharashtra cm, bjp congress, lok sabha elections, lok sabha polls, lok sabha polls 2019. indian express
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade late on Monday night to persuade him not to leave party and join Congress. At the meeting, Fadnavis made it clear that BJP will not field him from Pune Lok Sabha seat in 2019 polls. But the party will ensure his work for the organisation will be respected and adequately rewarded.

The meeting has been positive, said BJP sources. Senior BJP minister, Subash Deshmukh, who mediated the meeting indicated that Kakade was likely to remain in BJP.

According to sources, Kakade wanted to contest Lok Sabha polls from Pune constituency — a demand that BJP refused.

