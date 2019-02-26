Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis’ dinner diplomacy for Shiv Sena, BJP

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took to dinner diplomacy to unite Shiv Sena and BJP leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

At a dinner meeting held at the CM’s official residence Varsha, which was attended by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said that the long-festering Dhangar reservation issue would be resolved ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Last week, Thackeray had met Fadnavis seeking reservation for the Dhangar community under Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The Dhangar (shepherd) community at present gets 3.5 per cent quota under nomadic tribe (D) category. But the community wants 3.5 per cent quota under ST category.

At meeting, Fadnavis said, “The Sena-BJP pre-poll alliance has taken the steam out of the Congress-NCP…”

Thackeray also urged the alliance partners to set aside their differences and work for a common goal — nation and Hindutva.

On February 18, Fadnavis and Thackeray declared the pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.