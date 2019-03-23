Opposition failed to convince people, resorted to politics of confusion: Devendra Fadnavis

MAINTAINING THAT failing to convince the people of its grand alliance in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday accused the Opposition parties of resorting to the “politics of confusing the people”.

Speaking at a rally in Palghar district for the upcoming Palghar Municipal Council polls, Fadnavis said, “When the Opposition fails to convince the people, they adopt the strategy to confuse the people. But we are committed to development and will speak only on development.”

At the rally, Fadnavis shared the stage with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray as well as leaders of Shiv Sena and RPI(A). A joint manifesto of BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI(A) for Palghar district was released at the rally. The theme read ‘Progressive Palghar, Smart Palghar’. Click here for more election news

“We are not here to just make poll promises. We are committee to fulfill each of these promises made for development of Palghar district… The state government’s decision to bring Palghar under MMRDA will expedite its development and also ensure there is no paucity of funds. This will help in completion of mega projects,” said Fadnavis.

“From Prime Minister Awas Yojna, waste management, water supply and roads, the government has focussed on improving the civic amenities in Palghar district,” he added.