In Maharashtra’s dry Chandrapur, where liquor smuggling is rampant, prohibition a poll issue

They bring them in trains, buses and cars, hidden in coats, suitcases and schoolbags, using drivers, women and children as couriers. Chandrapur is Maharashtra’s latest dry district, but even four years after alcohol stopped becoming officially available, local residents know that their drink is just a phone call away.

Smuggling of liquor has skyrocketed in Chandrapur since it was officially declared a dry district in April 2015, months after the BJP came to power in Maharashtra and cancelled 500 liquor licences.

The move came after the Shramik Elgar, a tribal rights organisation, put intense pressure on the government to ban liquor. And while the move has depressed the business community in Chandrapur over the past four years, it has become a talking point ever since the organisation publicly announced its support for sitting BJP MP Hansraj Ahir.

“We cannot have a candidate who owns liquor licences in Yavatmal. It is not enough for him to say that he has shut his wine shops until the elections are over,” said advocate Paromita Goswami, who heads the Shramik Elgar, referring to Congress candidate Suresh Dhanorkar.

She added that women in the district will not vote for Dhanorkar given his business interests. “After the Congress announced Dhanorkar’s candidature, we thought that the women of Chandrapur needed to make their stand clear,” she said.

Liquor remains a divisive issue in the district in spite of its easy availability. Locals say that you just need to know who to call. The mushrooming of smuggling has severely stretched the capabilities of the police and excise departments. The latter has a total of 11 field officers for a district spread across 11,443 square kilometres.

The police, with a strength of roughly 3,000 personnel, have registered between 5,000 and 9,000 cases annually since 2015. “Suddenly there was a rise of about 3,000 cases annually. Along with maintaining law and order and investigating crime, we are now completely occupied with curbing liquor smuggling,” said an IPS officer who previously served in Chandrapur.

A crucial distinction between the implementation of prohibition in Chandrapur and Wardha is the ban on licences to transport liquor. This, said government officials, is the reason behind innovations in smuggling techniques.

The excise department regularly receives information about women arriving in trains from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana carrying bottles of whiskey in cloth sling bags while mules wearing coats and travelling in buses are also known to conceal liquor bottles in specially designed compartments, or at times taped to their legs. “We cannot stop and check every vehicle that enters Chandrapur through the state highways. Smugglers also use roads passing through forests. We cannot be everywhere,” said an excise department official.

An indication of how violent liquor smuggling has become in less than half a decade is the state of escape cars seized by the excise department and parked inside its office compound. Most vehicles have smashed bumpers and shattered windows, the result of chases along narrow country roads. “Smugglers conceal liquor inside door frames or pack them in their dickeys. They drive cars capable of speeding at 200 kmph, but the minute they sight our cars they become very nervous,” the official added.

From two cars — a Maruti Ritz and a Honda Civic — which were crashed into trees by panicked drivers in March, the excise department seized country liquor worth Rs 1.69 lakh. Both of these involved nearly hour-long chases in which even though the Tata Sumos driven by the excise department lagged behind the smugglers, the accused crashed into trees and decided to abandon the loot.

In the heart of the city, smuggling is known to be a far smoother operation, with both the police and excise routinely fishing out crates of country liquor and whiskey from inside drains, toilets and even lake beds. “Smugglers find the dirtiest places to hide liquor,” a senior police officer said.

Both departments also report that the active involvement of juveniles in smuggling. “Children are paid Rs 500 to carry one crate of country liquor in their schoolbags. It is such easy money that many children are being enticed by smuggling,” said the officer.

For customers like Ganesh, a 52-year-old salesman living in the city, procuring a drink is as easy as driving to his village in neighbouring Yavatmal district and loading up his car.

When reached for comment, Maheshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Chandrapur, said that the police takes action under the Bombay Prohibition Act whenever it receives information.

The pains taken to smuggle in liquor, which is made harder by increased surveillance during the elections, has driven up prices threefold. According to excise department estimates, a 90-ml bottle of country liquor, which retails for Rs 26 at licensed shops in neighbouring Yavatmal, sells for between Rs 70 and Rs 100 in Chandrapur, while the going price for a 180-ml bottle of branded whiskey is Rs 400 during the polls.

The demand has clearly not decreased. Chandrapur is home to 2.5 lakh registered workers engaged in its cement and coal plants. “These men need a drink at the end of the day. Ever since the prices have increased, these workers are spending more money on liquor and leaving lesser portions of their wages for their wives and children,” the official said.

A prominent hotelier in the city, whose establishments have seen their business cut down by more than half since 2015, said that prohibition has also affected other businesses in the district. “When locals go to Nagpur over the weekend to drink and buy liquor they also end up purchasing clothes and other essentials. This has resulted in losses across sectors in Chandrapur,” he claimed.

The hotelier, who asked not to be named owing to his proximity with the BJP, said that within a year of prohibition, he also had to shut down one of his hotels. As for two remaining hotels in the centre of the city, he said, “Before 2015, there wasn’t even space to park a vehicle outside or stand inside in the evening. These days, my hotels don’t even fill up.”

However, Goswami denied talk of prohibition failing in Chandrapur. “It needs tighter laws and more time to work. We are not supporting any one party but those who single out the BJP for the implementation of prohibition in Chandrapur do not question the Congress, which imposed prohibition in Wardha in the 1970s and Gadchiroli in the 1990s,” she said.