Maharashtra: Campaigning draws to a close with one last push from star campaigners

CAMPAIGNING FOR the October 21 Assembly polls drew to a close on Saturday evening with the top brass of the main parties in the fray addressing a slew of rallies, roadshows, and public meetings across the state.

Advertising

Upbeat about its prospects of winning a second term in office, the ruling BJP made “national integration” a poll plank leveraging the Narendra Modi government’s decision to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status while pledging to work towards making Maharashtra a drought-free state and a trillion dollar economy by 2024.

Burying past differences, the party has gone into the election with its warring ally the Shiv Sena.

For the Congress-NCP combine, the main Opposition alliance in the fray, the campaign was more local and candidate centric. But with most of the high-profile leaders of the Congress staying away from campaigning, the Opposition’s charge was mainly spearheaded by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who ran a spirited comeback.

Advertising

What the parties’ star campaigners do on the final day of electioneering is often indicative of the mood among party workers and the which seats could see close contests.

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, for instance, conducted public meetings at Nandurbar’s Navapur and Ahmednagar’s Akole, which have been citadels of the Congress and NCP, respectively. The ruling party has nominated Opposition turncoats to swing the seats for them.

The NCP chief, on the other hand, undertook a show of strength in Karjat-Jamkhed and his family’s borough of Baramati. While Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar is locked in a fierce contest with state Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde, nephew Ajit Pawar, a former deputy chief minister, is seeking a seventh-term from Baramati. He also addressed rallies in neighbouring Bhor and Indapur. The Karjat-Jamkhed seat has been won consistently by the BJP since 1995, Rohit’s entry into the electoral fray has made it a tough contest this time.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray held rallies in Konkan’s Raigad, Mahad, Uran and Shriwardhan. The party draws much of its clout from the Mumbai and the Konkan region. He also addressed a public meeting in Maan — one of the two seats where BJP and Sena are pitted against each other. While BJP has nominated former Congress legislator Jaykumar Gore, Sena has given the ticket to Gore’s brother, Shekhar.

Uddhav’s son, Aaditya, who is contesting from Mumbai’s Worli, held roadshows in Worli, Bandra (East), Andheri (East) and Dharavi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, projected by the BJP as its face this election, ended the campaigning round with a roadshow in his constituency Nagpur South West before campaigning in the constituencies of Bhandara and Chandrapur. BJP’s working president JP Nadda was in Navi Mumbai’s Nerul. Incidentally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was also in Nerul and Thane to address public meetings.

For the Congress, while senior leader Anand Sharma held a meeting in Pune, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, state unit president Balasaheb Thorat and former CM Prithviraj Chavan were busy campaigning in their respective constituencies. VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar addressed rallies in Bhandara and Gondia.

Among other star campaigners, Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed rallies in Yavatmal and Jalgaon, while Nagpur MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari campaigned in Nagpur and Wardha.

The BJP, which had won 122 seats the last time, has targetted winning more than 130 seats this elections. For the Congress and the NCP, which had won 42 and 41 seats, respectively, in 2014, the forthcoming elections are being seen as a battle of survival. The Shiv Sena had won 63 seats the last time.