Maharashtra BJP expels four rebels

The BJP on Thursday expelled four rebel leaders for contesting against the party’s official candidates in the October 21 Assembly election. A statement issued by party’s Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil stated that action against Charan Waghmare (Tumsar), Geeta Jain (Mira Bhayandar), Balasaheb Ovhale (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and Dilip Deshmukh (Ahmedpur) was being taken for disobeying the party’s decision.

Advertising

Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had served an ultimatum to the rebels, who filed nomination against the official BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates from the seats, stating that anybody who violates the party’s decision would invite stern action.

The last date for withdrawing nominations was October 7.

The BJP-Sena’s official candidates on the seats are Pradeep Padole (Tumsar); Vinayak Patil (Ahmedpur); Narendra Mehta (Mira Bhayandar) and Laxman Jagtap (Pimpri-Chinchwad).

After BJP’s district general secretary in Palghar Santosh Janathe, who also rebelled against the party, resigned, the party indicated no further action would be taken against him. Shiv Sena’s Shriniwas Wanaga is the official alliance candidate from Palghar.