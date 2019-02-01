Maharashtra: BJP drive to reach out to karyakartas ahead of LS polls

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party has taken up an exercise to reach out to its karyakartas (party workers) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The party is going to launch a campaign – mera parivar, BJP parivar (my family, BJP family) – and under it the party has planned a two-pronged strategy.

Workers will have to display the party’s flag at their residences and a plan is being worked out to get old and new party workers to make 2019 Lok Sabha polls a common cause. The objective is to address discontent and the theme is “ek baar phir, Modi sarkar” (once again, Modi government).

At a party meeting held to discuss poll preparedness, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The karyakartas should get back to door-to-door communication to carry the message about welfare schemes of the government to the people. “

A senior cabinet minister said: “In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, we were an Opposition party. The aggression was against the then ruling Congress-NCP. But as we go ahead for the 2019 Lok sabha elections, we would be stepping into the battle field as a ruling party. So, we have to ensure that our cadres adapt to the changed mindset. Secondly, for every ruling party, the challenge also comes from rising aspirations among its cadres, which cannot be fulfilled 100 per cent. Therefore, constituency wise, a mechanism has been put in place to ensure greater coordination and collective work across various organisations of the BJP.”

The top leadership of the RSS and the BJP has conveyed to all frontal organisations to understand that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are about getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-elected at the Centre for a second term.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Updhaye said: “The mood in the party is upbeat. In the past four years, the party had kept the cadre engaged through various programmes at booth levels. We are very clear that development will be our election plank. The Ram temple is about our faith and commitment. It is not about polls or politics.”

A poll manager at the BJP said: “Of the total 11 crore BJP members in the country, Maharashtra has 1.25 members. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got 17.16 crore votes to win 282 Lok Sabha seats at the Centre. Whereas in Maharashtra, it polled 1.36 crore votes to win 23 Lok Sabha seats. Then the party membership was 1.06 crore.”

Through various Centre-state welfare schemes taken up in four-and-a-half years, the BJP claims that the number of beneficiaries in the country is 22 crore. In Maharashtra, the number of beneficiaries is around two crore.