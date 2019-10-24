Maharashtra: BJP continues to predict record win, fierce contest keeps debate over Chinchwad seat alive

Of the three Assembly constituencies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chinchwad witnessed a bitter contest between BJP candidate Laxman Jagtap and Sena rebel Rahul Kalate. A day before the counting, Jagtap continued to claim that he would set a record with his margin of victory, even as Kalate said he would not respond to his rival’s claims.

“I will win by a margin of 1.50 to 2 lakh (votes)… It will be a record on the poll terrain of Maharashtra this election,” said Jagtap, who is contesting his third Assembly election. In 2014, he had won by a considerable margin of 1.24 lakh votes.

Jagtap said his victory was finalised when the NCP failed to field a candidate. “None of their leaders were ready to fight against me. As a last resort, they then decided to support an Independent candidate,” he claimed.

Jagtap said the BJP had kept its promise of regularisation of illegal construction and waiver of penalty tax. “These were major issues during the 2014 elections, over which I had resigned from NCP and joined BJP. BJP has kept its promise and therefore, there is no reason why I won’t win with a massive margin,” he said.

Sena rebel Rahul Kalate, who received support from Congress-NCP and claimed that he had the support of VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar, said, “I will win by a good margin… that is because voters had taken this election in their hands. They wanted a fresh face who was easily accessible, ready to listen to their grievances and more importantly polite and nice to them.”

Kalate said he received an overwhelming response while campaigning in Sangvi and Pimpri Gurav areas, from where Jagtap has received the most votes in the past. “…I received a number of calls from people telling me how voting was taking place in my favour from these areas,” he claimed.

In Bhosari seat, BJP candidate Mahesh Landge who had won by 14,000 votes in the 2014 polls, hopes to win with a big margin.

“Last time, there was a fight as I was an Independent candidate. This time, I am fighting on a BJP ticket. And in the last five years, I am in constant touch with voters and tried to usher in several civic and state government projects. Of course, the issue of regularisation of illegal structures and waiver of penalty tax will stand in good stead for me,” he said.

His rival Vilas Lande, who was a sponsored candidate of NCP, said, “Let people say what they want to… With support from several BJP and Shiv Sena leaders and also from NCP and Congress, I think my victory is certain.”

In Pimpri reserved seat, many believe it will be a close fight, similar to 2014 when Gautam Chabukswar of the Shiv Sena had defeated NCP’s Anna Bansode by a margin of 2,000 votes.

“Many say it will be a close fight… but I think Bansode has an edge,” said Satish Landge, a supporter of Bansode. The Shiv Sena said it will have no problem in winning the Pimpri seat.