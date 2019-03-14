Maharashtra: BJP awaits ‘official communication’ from Sanjay Kakade about leaving party

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sanjay Kakade, who has already announced that he is all set to join the Congress, has not yet officially informed the BJP about his decision to give up its membership, leaders of the party’s city unit said on Wednesday.

City BJP chief Yogesh Gogawale on Wednesday said Kakade was still an associate member of the party and he has not officially communicated anything about this decision. “Kakade might have made an announcement about joining another party, but he has not made any official communication to the BJP on giving up his associate membership,” Gogawale told reporters.

In fact, on a flex board at the party's headquarters in Pune, Kakade's picture finds a place next to those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve, Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and other party leaders.

On Sunday, Kakade had declared that he would soon be joining the Congress, and had even met senior party leaders in Delhi to discuss the matter. However, his meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the next day had made city Congress leaders uneasy. Kakade claimed that he had met Fadnavis to apprise him about his decision to join the Congress.

“I met the Chief Minister… to inform him of my decision. I continue to stand by the decision to join Congress. I would take up whatever responsibility the Congress high command would give to me,” he had said.

Kakade had played a major role in the BJP’s victory in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election, but had received lukewarm treatment from local BJP leaders. His declaration, about his intention to contest the election, had not gone down well with local BJP leaders.