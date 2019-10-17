Maharashtra: Bhojpuri actors, fan clubs of film stars, music videos add colour to campaigns in Sion Koliwada seat

BHOJPURI FILM stars, South Indian actors’ fan clubs, theatre clubs, Twitter hashtags, music videos — candidates in the fray from Sion Koliwada constituency are using all and sundry in their campaign ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls.

While the incumbent BJP MLA, Captain R Tamil Selvan, has been circulating a three-minute Bhojpuri music video featuring the work he has done in the last term, Congress’ Ganesh Yadav, too, has roped in fan club members of South Indian actors Rajinikanth and Vijay to popularise his work, besides distributing pamphlets with #Ganeshsvision – listing his agenda for the area if elected.

To woo over 35,000 North Indian voters in the constituency, Selvan was flanked by Bhojpuri actors Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav, better known as Nirahua, during his roadshows last week. Yadav, meanwhile, had actor Khesari Lal Yadav by his side. The constituency has 2.55 lakh voters, including 8,000 Yadavs. Confident of amassing the Yadav votes, as he belongs to the community, the Congress candidate says though he hails from Tamil Nadu, he can speak Bhojpuri and is also the Youth Yadav Mahasabha president.

Owner of a film distribution company, Yadav, whose family runs Aurora Talkies in Matunga — a single-screen known for its South Indian films — says he also has the support of fan clubs of actors Rajinikanth and Vijay in Mumbai. “Aurora Talkies has been a pioneer in introducing South Indian films in Mumbai. The market for these films was groomed by the talkies and it forms a major part of the cultural lives of the South Indians living in the city,” Yadav says. The theatre’s association with fan clubs goes back to many years and they volunteered to campaign for him, he adds.

Selvakumar Nadar, president of Vijay Sethupati Fans Club, says that their initial association with Yadav was due to the theatre, where they often sought tickets and other assistance for the club’s activities. “We are speaking about his work in the club’s WhatsApp group as well as popularising his candidature through our members for the elections,” Nadar said. Calling himself an “accidental politician”, Yadav, says he grew up watching Rajinikanth movies at the theatre and always wanted to be involved in social activities. “The most basic amenities are not present in this area — toilet facilities are inadequate, buildings including those where Punjabi refugees had settled are facing issued of redevelopment,” Yadav says. Taking a dig at Selvan, the Congress leader adds there is a strong anti-incumbency trend.

Selvan, who got 40,869 votes in the 2014 Assembly poll, however, is confident that the work he has done would speak for him. “For 10 years, when the Congress was in power, the MLA was inaccessible. I first completed the most basic requirements to make lives of ordinary residents comfortable. This includes improving roads and setting up traffic signals. We have already constructed 27 new toilets, while more are being constructed. A new school is proposed to come up in the new Cuffe Parade area. I also ensured that there were meetings between the SRA and slum residents,” Selvan says.