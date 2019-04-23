Maharashtra: Bhima Koregaon missing, each party reads own message

AT HIS rally in Matang vasti of Solapur city on April 19, Vanchit Bhujan Agadhi president Prakash Ambedkar, who is also the candidate from Solapur Lok Sabha seat, drew massive applause as he talked about his efforts to “save” the Constitution drafted by his grandfather, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. As it drizzled, the crowd stood listening to Ambedkar’s speech, as he attacked the BJP.

“Our Constitution is under threat. We need to rise against the threat from organisations like the RSS,” said Ambedkar.

The Vanchit Bhujan Agadhi president who couldn’t find a place in the Congress-NCP alliance till the end, raised Rs 25,000 from the Matang Vasti area as part of a crowd-funding drive.

Addressing a series of rallies, he kept repeating his “fear” about the bid to change the Constitution, and explained why he didn’t join hands with the Congress-led front. One thing he didn’t mention was the Bhima Koregaon incident in Pune, where violence at a Dalit gathering had snowballed into major protests against the BJP government. At the time, Ambedkar had led protests against the Devendra Fadnavis and Modi government over attempts to “muzzle” Dalit voices.

Of the 18 lakh total voters in Solapur seat, nearly four lakh are Dalit.

Ambedkar claims he stayed mum on Bhima Koregaon in Vidarbha and Marathwada as it is “not a big issue” there. In Pune on Saturday and Sunday, he said the Aghadi would ensure that Hindutva activists Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, named in the violence against the Dalits, are arrested.

But Ambedkar isn’t the only one who is refraining from Bhima Koregaon. So is NCP candidates from Shirur constituency, where Bhima Koregaon is located. “I have not heard anyone talking about it,” claims the Shiv Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil, contesting for his fourth them. NCP leader Vilas Lande says it is the lack of development by Adhalrao-Patil that is the key issue in Shirur.

Justifying the Vanchit Bhujan Agadhi silence, its Shrirur candidate Rahul Ovhal says, “In Bhima Koregaon, one particular community was targeted. This election is about ensuring justice to all communities. I want to represent all communities.” Claiming the main issue was development and Bhima Koregaon “not all” the issue, he says Adhalrao-Patil has “done nothing”.

Dalit activist Manav Kamble, however, questions Ambedkar’s silence, accusing the Aghadi of sidetracking Bhima Koregaon. “Ambedkar was the one who alleged government conspiracy behind the incident.”

Another Dalit activist, Anna Kandhare, says Ambedkar and his policies only serve to “confuse” Dalits as to “which direction he is taking them”.

The Congress and NCP claim Ambedkar’s strategy aligns with their suspicions regarding him, including about how he held out on an alliance. “We suspect he is holding a brief for the BJP,” says former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

In the 2009 elections, Ambedkar, the only candidate fielded by his party, the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, had finished third in his home constituency of Akola, with 24.40 per cent votes.

In 2014, Ambedkar, again contesting on the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh ticket, had finished runner-up, with 30.13 per cent of the votes.