Maharashtra assembly polls: Sitting MLA upset after BJP fields Patil from Kothrud

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil’s candidature from Kothrud assembly constituency in Pune district has invited the wrath of sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni. Upset with the party’s decision, Kulkarni accompanied by her husband and followers landed at the BJP headquarters in Mumbai.

Patil, also the revenue minister, will for the first time contest the assembly elections. The party considered Kothrud as it is a safe seat for the BJP. In 2014, Patil was nominated to the state legislature council (MLC).

Angry and upset, Kulkarni and her followers reached the party office and expressed their anger, threatening that if it refused ticket to Kulkarni, the BJP may have to face the consequences in the Pune Municipal Corporation too.

Patil rushed to the party office to address Kulkarni and her supporters. A senior BJP functionary said, “In the BJP there is nothing like an individual’s constituency. Candidates should understand that every assembly constituency is BJP’s. It is for the party to decide who should contest or not.” Moreover, sources revealed that Kulkarni was not being denied the ticket to accommodate Patil.