Maharashtra assembly polls: 11 sitting and former BMC corporators bag tickets

At least 11 sitting and former corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have bagged tickets from various parties to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Till Thursday, political parties have in their lists of candidates included the names of six sitting and five former corporators. Friday is last day for filing nominations. In comparison, 14 sitting and ex-corporators had contested the 2014 Assembly polls, of whom five won.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) corporator Sanjay Turde from Kalina, Shiv Sena corporator Vitthal Lokare from Mankhurd, Congress corporator Asif Zakaria from Bandra West, Akhil Bhartiya Sena’s Geeta Gawali, Samajwadi Party’s Rais Shaikh from Bhiwandi east and Congress’ Jagdish Amin Kutty from Andheri East are the sitting officials who will contest the polls. Kutty, a first-time corporator, said he and the Congress would work hard for the betterment of the constituency.

Apart from them, former corporator-turned-MLA Amit Satam from BJP, Sunil Prabhu from Shiv Sena and Manisha Choudhary from BJP will contest from Andheri West, Dindoshi and Dahisar seats respectively.

Parties have also given a chance to former corporators such as Suresh Koparkar (Congress), Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena), wife of Standing Committee chairman Yashvant Jadhav, Ajanta Yadav (Congress) and George Abraham (Congress).

However, some BMC corporators are said to be upset since the Shiv Sena and BJP thwarted their ambitions.

“We were all preparing and working hard for the last two years in our constituency. But the alliance has broken our dreams. Also, the party has given tickets to defectors but not loyal workers,” said a Shiv Sena corporator from the western suburbs on condition of anonymity.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said a few corporators are likely to file nominations independently on Friday.