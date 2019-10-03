Maharashtra assembly polls: Senior cabinet minister Tawde fails to make it to second BJP list

The name of Vinod Tawde, senior cabinet minister representing the Borivali constituency in Mumbai, was skipped for the second time in the list released by the BJP late Wednesday night.

Advertising

Sitting MLA Raj Purohit from Colaba in South Mumbai and former housing minister and sitting MLA Prakash Mehta’s names also did not figure in the second list.

Former revenue minister Eknath Khadse, who turned rebel and filed nomination both as an Independent and a BJP candidate on Tuesday, failed to make it to the party’s official list.

In the second list, the BJP released the names of 14 candidates. However, the much-awaited names from Mumbai city and suburbs were missing.

Advertising

Tawde, who was confident of making it from the Borivali Assembly constituency, was thoroughly disappointed with the developments though he refused to comment. A source said, “The central leadership has kept aside some names which are controversial. The Centre will take a final decision on when to release the names.”

Among the names in the second list are Gopichand Padalkar from Baramati assembly constituency. The Dhangar youth leader left the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to join the BJP on Monday.

Former NCP candidate Namita Mundada has also been rewarded by the BJP. She has been fielded from Kaij constituency in Beed. Former Congress MLA Gopaldas Agrawal, who joined the BJP on Monday, made it to the second list. He has been fielded by the party from Gondia. Kumar Uttamchand Aailani is the party candidate from Ulhasnagar.

The other candidates include Mohan Surayavanshi (Sakri); Pratap Arjun Adsad (Dhamangaon Railway); Ramesh Mawaskar (Maleghat), Amrish Raje Atram (Aheri); Nilay Naik (Pusad), Namdev Sasane (Umarkhed), Dilip Borase (Baglan); Sailesh Lahoti (Latur City). Anil Kamble has replaced sitting BJP (MLA) Sudhakar Bhalerao from Udgir seat.

In the first list, BJP released 125 names. There are 25 names left.