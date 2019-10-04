Sena cadre ire in Mumbai periphery — a defection and a rebel candidate

As the BJP and Shiv Sena declared their candidates across Thane, Kalyan, Palghar and Navi Mumbai, infighting escalated in the saffron alliance. Claiming that senior party leaders seemed indifferent to mass resignations, leaders from the Sena said they would fight as independent.

Advertising

After the Airoli seat was handed over to the BJP — which fielded former NCP strongman Ganesh Naik, who joined the BJP last month — several Sena leaders have expressed their reluctance in supporting him.

Sena leader from Navi Mumbai, Vijay Nahata, is expected to file nomination as an independent candidate, sources said. “Nahata has done tremendous work in the region and worked hard to keep the Sena banner flying… We can’t support anyone but him,” said a Sena worker.

Sena leader Amit Ghoda joined the NCP in Palghar on Thursday. Ghoda was allegedly unhappy with the Sena’s decision of giving the Palghar seat to Shriniwas Vanga. “Vanga is not ready, but the party seniors were not interested in hearing anything. We are going to support Ghoda despite the party’s decision, as his work speaks for itself,” a former Sena worker, who joined the NCP with Ghoda, said. The Sena, however, has not yet declared the candidature of Vanga, son of late Chintaman Vanga, a BJP MP. Vanga, who had moved to Sena before the Lok Sabha elections, was denied a LS ticket with the promise of a ticket to contest the assembly polls.

In Kalyan, both the city and rural cadre of Sena have expressed anger over the candidates fielded from the two assembly constituencies. Calling Vishwanath Bhoir an ‘outsider’, local leaders have threatened to work against the party. “The leaders should have chosen people from the ground. We have worked hard and the people connect with us. How do we go and tell them to vote for someone who they are not aware about?” a senior Sena leader said. Bhoir, who had been handling the rural part of Kalyan, has been given a ticket from Kalyan West.