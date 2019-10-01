Maharashtra assembly polls: Sena, BJP declare pre-poll alliance

The Shiv Sena and BJP on Monday declared that they will contest the 2019 Assembly elections together in alliance.

Advertising

In a joint statement, which was signed by BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil and senior Sena leader Subash Desai, the parties said they would have a pre-poll pact.

“In the last five years under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena and BJP government made remarkable progress taking Maharashtra to greater heights. Sena president Uddhav Thackeray guided the alliance. We have decided to have a pre-poll alliance for the October 21 Assembly polls,” the statement read.

The smaller alliance partners — including the Republican Party of India (A), led by Union Minister Ramdas Athavale, the Rashtriya Samaj Party of Mahadev Jankar, the Shiv Sangram of Vinayak Mete and the Ryat Kranti Party, led by Sadabhau Khot — have unanimously given their consent for a pre-poll alliance with the BJP and Sena.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the state had seen multicornered contest. The Sena and BJP fought polls separately, with the former winning 122 seats against Sena’s 63. The Congress had won 42 seats while NCP managed to win 41 seats.