Maharashtra Assembly polls: Rebel trouble for BJP, Shiv Sena

Even as the period to withdraw nomination forms for the Maharashtra Assembly polls ends on Monday, political parties, especially the BJP and Shiv Sena, are grappling with rebels, who have till late Sunday evening resisted all efforts from their parties to withdraw from the race.

NCP and Congress too are saddled with dissidents, but the number here seems to be far smaller than in the two saffron parties.

In over 50 constituencies, BJP-Shiv Sena are facing more than 100 rebels, while Congress and NCP have to deal with them in at least 15-20 seats.

In the seats alloted for BJP, Sena candidates have filed forms, and vice-versa. What is noticeable is that most of the rebels seem to be drawing support from their parent parties on the sly, hinting at an election gameplan to snatch a seat.

The rebellion is pan-Maharashtra, with Nashik, Aurangabad, Sangli, Osmanabad, Pune and parts of Vidarbha remaining on top.

Though Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have threatened stern action against rebels if they don’t withdraw from the race against official candidates, they seem in no mood to budge. The two parties have formed special squads to calm down their disgruntled members.

In Daund seat of Pune district, sitting MLA of Rashtirya Samaj Paksha has filed nomination from the BJP. This has angered its chief Mahadev Jankar. “Those who ditch us will be taught a lesson,” Jankar told The Indian Express. The party is now left with only one candidate in Ganga Khed constituency. RSP is in alliance with BJP-Shiv Sena.

Prominent among those facing rebellion include the likes of Prithivraj Chavan (Congress) in Karad, Praniti Shinde (Congress) in Solapur, Nitesh Rane (BJP) in Kankavli, Laxman Jagtap (BJP) in Chinchwad and Abdul Sattar (Sena) in Sillod.

In Bhokar seat of Nanded district, former CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan is up against 90 candidates. The forms of 91 candidates were held valid during scrutiny on Saturday. Chavan is facing challenge from BJP’s Baburao Gorthekar and VBA’s Namdev Aailwar.

In Daryapur constituency of Amravati, Pimpri-Chinchwad’s BJP corporator Seema Savale has filed nominations against BJP’s official candidate and sitting MLA Ramesh Bundile. “We had asked the Chief Minister whether we should prepare for this seat. Daryapur is my native place. The CM gave a go-ahead and therefore, I had been working in this seat even before Lok Sabha elections,” said Savale, hinting that she will not withdraw from the race.

Other official candidates who are facing rebellion include sitting BJP MLA Madan Yerawar in Yevatmal. He is facing a challenge from Santosh Dhavale of Shiv Sena. In Wai seat of Satara district, BJP candidate Madan Bhosale is facing challenge from Shiv Sena’s Purushottam Jadhav. In Miraj, BJP official candidate Suresh Khade is up against former BJP corporator Shubhangi Devmane. In Sangli, BJP candidate and sitting MLA Sudhir Gadgil has to contend with BJP ZP member Shivaji Dongre. In Washim seat, BJP official candidate Lakhan Malik is being challenged by Nilesh Pendharkar of Shiv Sena. In Pimpri reserved seat, Sena candidate Gautam Chabukswar is up against a BJP leader and RPI (A) candidate.

In Jat seat, all Opposition parties have supported Ravindra Aarli against BJP official candidate Vilasrao Jagtap. In Nashik, Shiv Sainiks are agitated as all three city seats are being contested by BJP. At least 22 corporators have protested against BJP candidate Seema Hirey. Three have rebelled.

In Parvati seat and Kasba seat of Pune, top Congress leaders like Aba Bagul and Kamal Vyavahare have reblled against official Congress and NCP candidates. In Tuljapur constituency, Rana Ranjitsinh Patil of BJP is being opposed by Shiv Sena leaders, including the local MP.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said he was facing challenge from Atul Bhosale and Congress rebel Udaysinh Undalkar-Patil. “We have tried to convince Patil’s father in 2014. He did not withdraw and even in this election, I don’t think Udaysinh will bow out,” he said.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “We are in touch with rebels. We are confident rebels will withdraw from the race.”

NCP State chief Jayant Patil said the Congress-NCP alliance has effective coordination. “By Monday, we believe all the rebels will bow out of the race,” he said. Congress said a coordination committee of both Congress and NCP is looking into the issue of rebels.