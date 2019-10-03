Maharashtra assembly polls: Rayat Kranti plans to contest three seats under BJP symbol

Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, the farmers’ outfit headed by state Agriculture Minister Sadabhau Khot, plans to contest three seats in the upcoming Assembly polls under the BJP’s symbol, said party sources. The final decision on candidates will likely be announced by this weekend.

Once the trusted lieutenant of former MP Raju Shetti, Khot had formed the Rayat Sanghatana after falling out with him. Khot, who is a sitting MLC, had played a key role in Shetti’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Shetti, who twice represented the Hatkanangale seat in Kolhapur district, had lost to the Shiv Sena’s Dhairyasheel Mane.

Sources close to the Rayat Kranti Sanghatana said that during seat-sharing talks, the Akkalkot and Pandharpur Assembly seats in Solapur have been given to the outfit. The outfit will contest from a third Assembly seat in Satara district.

The Akkalkot and Pandharpur seats are held by Congress MLAs.

While Khot is not planning to contest the Assembly election, he will be a star campaigner, said sources. Khot’s organisation has attracted a series of leaders from Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana since his departure from the outfit. Recently, Ravikant Tupkar, the state president of the Sanghatana, had joined Khot’s outfit along with a host of leaders from Vidarbha. Sachin Nalawade, another Swabhimani leader from Satara, had joined the Rayat Sanghatana but is contesting as an Independent from Karad North constituency against the NCP’s Balasaheb Patil.

In 2014, Khot had contested against the NCP’s Vijaysinh Mohite Patil from the Madha taluka of Solapur, but had lost narrowly. The Rayat Sanghatana leader’s outreach in the area is expected to help the outfit garner votes in the upcoming polls, said sources. Khot’s son, Sagar, had recently joined BJP and is a youth leader in the party.