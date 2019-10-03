Maharashtra assembly polls: All oppn parties may join forces against Chandrakant Patil for Kothrud seat

As the discontent over the BJP’s decision to field state chief Chandrakant Patil from Kothrud seat, and the clamour against his ‘outsider’ status, grows, opposition parties are planning to prop up a single candidate to avoid division of votes and get a fighting chance in the segment.

While the main opposition parties are still trying to finalise a strategy in Kothrud, the MNS has already fielded Kishore Shinde. “There are efforts to reach an agreement with the Congress-NCP alliance, so that they don’t field a candidate in Kothrud to avoid a division of votes,” said a local MNS leader.

According to earlier seat-sharing arrangements between Congress and NCP, the Kothrud seat has always been with the NCP, but the party has never been able to win as voters have always chosen a candidate of the saffron alliance. This time, however, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said a smaller alliance partner will contest from Kothrud. “The NCP will contest from four of the eight assembly seats in Pune city, three seats will be contested by the Congress while one seat (Kothrud) will be contested by a smaller alliance partner,” he said while addressing party workers last week.

According to sources, BJP leaders decided to deny a ticket to sitting legislator Medha Kulkarni, who pulled off a decisive victory in the 2014 assembly polls, and field Patil instead as Kothrud is considered one of the ‘safest’ seats for the saffron alliance, where candidates of BJP and Sena have won since 1972.

Patil is currently a member of the state legislative council and he has never contested an assembly election. Local BJP workers, however, have questioned why Kulkarni, who polled 8,000 more votes than the Shiv Sena, NCP, MNS and Congress candidates combined in 2014, was replaced by an outsider. Patil, the guardian minister of Pune and Kolhapur districts, hails from Kolhapur.