Maharashtra assembly polls: Online petition calls for parties to release ‘Green Manifesto’

An online petition, which has garnered 115 signatories as of Thursday, is calling for all political parties contesting the Assembly polls to release a ‘Green Manifesto’. The petition, started on October 1, wants the parties to acknowledge dangers such as air pollution and prioritise environmental policies. Environmentalists and activists have drafted a list of seven demands, of which some are: To recognise air pollution as a public health emergency, a commitment that no new coal plants will be commissioned in the next five years and assurances that existing plants comply with emission norms.

129 nominations filed

Across the city, 129 aspirants from various political parties have so far filed their nomination papers to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. While the Mumbai city district collector’s office received 49 nominations from 31 candidates for its 10 constituencies, the suburban district collector’s office received 109 nominations from 98 aspirants for its 26 constituencies.