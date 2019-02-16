Maharashtra Assembly polls nearing, most Cong big guns may opt out of Lok Sabha race

Many Congress big guns in Maharashtra may stay out of the Lok Sabha race in order to contest the Assembly polls. This was evident at a meeting held between AICC representatives and senior state Congress leaders in a south Mumbai hotel where probable candidates were shortlisted on Thursday.

The names will be forwarded to the party’s central screening committee, which is expected to finalise a list in the next seven to eight days.

Although the final calls rests with the Congress high command, sources said that inspite of the leadership’s push, the party’s stars in Maharashtra have opted out of the Lok Sabha election race. With the possibility of early state polls not being ruled out, these leaders want to save their resources to contest the elections to the Assembly, a berth in which is seen as having more value for money than being a parliamentarian in faraway Delhi.

State Congress president Ashok Chavan does not want a renomination from Nanded. With Chavan, a former chief minister, keen to contest state polls, his wife Ameeta, a sitting MLA, will contest the Lok Sabha election instead.

Former Union minister Vilas Muttemwar, a former MP from Nagpur who was defeated in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, too, has also opted out of the race. Sources said that even he is betting on a Vidhan Sabha ticket for himself or his son. With Muttemwar opting out, MLA Ashish Deshmukh, who recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress, is among those being considered for a party ticket from Nagpur.

While Congress’ state leadership has asked former CM Prithviraj Chavan to consider contesting from Sangli, he too is learnt to have declined, indicating he prefers renomination from his current Assembly constituency of Karad (Satara).

So far, the Congress has been unable to convince any of the former ministers, who were part of the Prithviraj Chavan government, to run for Lok Sabha. But sources said that names of former public health minister Suresh Shetty and former minorities affairs minister Naseem Khan are being considered for the Mumbai North Central seat. Names of two other former ministers, Baba Siddique and Kripashankar Singh, are also being discussed for the same seat, though they themselves are said to be unenthusiastic about contesting Lok Sabha elections.

Rajeev Satav, the party’s other sitting MP from Maharashtra, too, is also not keen to run for reelection, but he is one of the few that the leadership has managed to convince, a senior leader said. Also, three former Union ministers — Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mukul Wasnik and Milind Deora, who were also in the fray in 2014 — are expected to run from Solapur, Ramtek and Mumbai South seats, respectively. Three-term MP and former state minister Rohidas Patil and former state Congress president Manikrao Thakre have been shortlisted from Dhule and Yavatmal, respectively.

Former MLAs Dr Namdeo Usendi and Wamanrao Kasawar are frontrunners to win the party’s nomination from Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, respectively. Mahila Congress leader Charulata Tokas is expected to be nominated from Wardha. In Mumbai, while the Mumbai South Central seat is a two-legged race between former MP Eknath Gaikwad and former Rajya Sabha member Bhalchandra Mungekar, sources said that the former has his nose ahead.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has begun campaigning in Mumbai North West constituency, despite opposition within party ranks over his plan to switch from his former constituency Mumbai North.

Incidentally, more than 40 aspirants have applied to contest from party’s one-time pocketborough Latur. Unable to shortlist one name, the Congress has asked the local leadership to evolve consensus on the best option among the five or six most probable names.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the party is willing to exchange the Sindhudurg seat for Raver or Ahmednagar with the NCP. With the BJP almost firming up an alliance with the Shiv Sena, chances of former CM Narayan Rane, now a BJP MP, rebelling and contesting the seat independently are not being ruled out. With both Congress and NCP lacking strength to take on Sena’s might in Sindhudurg, sources are not ruling out the possibility of a “tacit” understanding between NCP and Rane for the seat.

Interestingly, the trend of the big guns opting out of the Lok Sabha race was witnessed during NCP’s election meeting on Thursday with former ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ganesh Naik and Rajesh Tope all indicating their unwillingness to contest.