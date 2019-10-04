Maharashtra assembly polls: NCP-Congress workers slug it out, expose alliance faultlines

Even before the campaigning rounds for assembly polls begin, the much-debated Opposition unity is falling apart. The Congress and the NCP’s efforts to stitch together a united front against the BJP in the forthcoming election have received a setback due to infighting and brinkmanship within the loosely knit alliance.

Exposing cracks within the alliance, the Congress on Thursday nominated its own candidate from Western Maharashtra’s Pandharpur seat, a day after ally NCP announced the candidature of sitting MLA Bharat Bhalke from the constituency. Earlier this week, Bhalke had walked out of the Congress to join the NCP. The Congress has now nominated Kalunge Bajirao from the constituency. Congress party sources said that Bhalke and former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde are at crossheads at the moment.

The Congress has some worries of its own in Mumbai, where infighting within the party unit came to the fore yet again on Thursday. Upset with the party’s leadership for not considering his nominee for candidature from the Versova seat, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam declared on Thursday that he won’t participate in the party’s poll campaign. “It seems the Congress party doesn’t want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for assembly election… I heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I won’t participate in the poll campaign. My decision is final,” he said.

Nirupam had sought a ticket for his close aide Raees Lashkariya, but there was opposition within the party to that name. On Thursday even before the party declared the candidature of two-time MLA Baldev Khosa from the seat, Nirupam went public with his revolt. “I’m the party’s leader in the Mumbai North West district. I did not interfere with the ticket distribution process at all, and had just sought this one seat, guaranteeing the party that I would ensure that the seat is won. But even that has not been respected,” said Nirupam.

He, however, refuted reports of joining any other party. “At this moment, I’ve no such plans,” he said, while complaining that he was kept out of the election process. Nirupam, a former MP, has been sulking ever since he was unceremoniously dumped from the Mumbai Congress president’s post, and has been vocal about his differences with Milind Deora, who had replaced him. Lashkariya, a builder by profession, had put his might behind Nirupam in the Lok Sabha election campaign.

With just a day to file the nominations, there was confusion over the seat-sharing pact between the allies as well. While the Congress and NCP had earlier announced that they would contest 125 seats each leaving 38 for the smaller allies, the Congress, by late Thursday evening, had announced candidates for 141 seats, while the NCP had declared 97 candidates, with the number likely to go beyond 125. According to a senior Congress leader, the confusion was caused as it was found that the smaller allies could not fill all 38 seats. But in Hatkanangle, where the alliance constituent Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghthana (SSS) had staked claim, the Congress had now fielded former minister Jayant Awale’s son Raju as its candidate. Sources said that the SSS also has plans to put up a candidate from the constituency. Similarly, in Nashik (West), where D L Karad of the CPI (M) will be the alliance’s official candidate, NCP’s Apurva Hiray, on Thursday, filed nomination as an independent. The Congress also changed its candidates in Nandurbar and Sillod, with former BJP MLA Udesingh Padvi declared as Congress’s candidate against former minister Vijaykumar Gavit in Nandurbar.

Trouble was brewing in the Peasants and Workers Party ranks as well. Following internal opposition to the candidature of industrialist Bhausaheb Rupanwar from the party’s pocketborough of Sangola, party is in a bind of sorts. A section of party workers is rooting for candidature to sitting MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh’s grandson, Aniket.

A marked feature of the latest list of candidates brought out by both the Congress and the NCP was the nomination of legislators who were earlier said to have opened a channel of communication with the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

On Thursday night, the Congress nominated its party’s campaign committee chief Nana Patole, a former BJP MP, as its candidate from Vidarbha’s Sakoli constituency

The NCP’s list included sitting MLAs Babandada Shinde (Madha), Pankaj Bhujbal (Nandgaon), while the Congress nominated D S Ahire( Sakri), Kunal Patil (Dhule Rural), Aslam Shaikh (Malad West), and Siddharam Mhetre (Akkalkot), among others. In Mumbai, former MLA Madhukar Chavan, ex-corporators Asif Zakaria and George Abraham were nominated from Byculla, Bandra (West), and Kalina seats.